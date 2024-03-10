Advertisement

Viral: Bill Gates traveled to India to take part in Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. The millionaire techie also traveled to many regions of the nation. He captured those priceless moments during his vacation and posted them to social media. The Microsoft co-founder shared a range of videos and images, from visiting the Statue of Unity to thanking Dolly Chaiwala for his tea. He also shared brief peeks of several of the pre-wedding festivities that he attended.

Meeting With Prime Minister Modi

Bill Gates talked about his encounter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and said that they had a wonderful conversation about how India can impart its knowledge to the regions and populations that most need it. Gates said, "I'm blown away by the country's strong focus on digital public infrastructure, women-led development, and innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation. I'm optimistic that India will continue to lead the way by using AI for public good."

Traveling To The Statue of Unity

As suggested by PM Modi, Bill Gates paid a visit to the Statue of Unity. In the visitor's record, he also wrote the following note, "An incredible engineering feat! Very Beautiful! A great tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Thanks for your hospitality! Bill Gates. March 1, 2024". He posted another video in which he expressed his admiration for the world's tallest statue's beauty.

A Day With Dolly Chaiwala

"Everywhere you look in India, there's innovation—even in the making of a basic cup of tea!" he commented alongside a video of himself requesting "One Chai, please" from Dolly Chaiwala. He may be seen sipping the beverage later in the clip.

In addition, Bill Gates posted a little but lovely movie featuring a few moments from his trip to India. Upon his return, he shared his thoughts on his recent trip to India on his "Gates Notes" blog. "My trip was scheduled around the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Here I am with Paula Hurd and Nandan and Rohini Nilekani. I came home with a deeper understanding of India's vibrant innovation ecosystem and how it's generating major advances in health, urban poverty, digital services, and much more. The world has a lot to learn from the ideas coming out of this country," he wrote.