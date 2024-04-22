Advertisement

Palghar: Two dolphins that were stranded in a rocky patch during low tide off Gungwada beach in Dahanu in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday drew a large crowd of curious onlookers, whose videos on social media alerted forest department staffers to the plight of the duo.

Responding to the viral posts, Boisar Forest Range Officer Reksha Satam visited the site at 4pm but was told by people assembled there that the dolphin pair had managed to go back into deep waters after the tide rose, officials said.

Among the several videos that were circulating on social media, one that drew criticism from environmentalists and nature lovers was of some persons trying to chase away the dolphins, possibly causing them distress.

A forest department official, however, said these persons intended to guide the dolphins back into the sea.