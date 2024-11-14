Published 13:37 IST, November 14th 2024
Dominica Announces Its Highest National Honour to PM Modi for Contributions During Pandemic
The award is in recognition of Modi's contributions to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthening the partnership between the two countries.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Dominica announces its highest national honour to PM Modi | Image: PTI
