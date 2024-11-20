Published 04:27 IST, November 21st 2024
Dominica Confers Top Award on PM Modi For COVID-19 Aid and Bilateral Cooperation
PM Modi was conferred with Dominica's top honour for his contributions to the country during COVID-19 and his efforts to strengthen the bilateral relationship
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Dominica Honours PM Modi for His Support During COVID-19 and Strengthening India-Dominica Ties | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
04:27 IST, November 21st 2024