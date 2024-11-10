Published 20:50 IST, November 10th 2024
'Don't Attend Congress Rallies': BJP MP Warns Beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Scheme In Maharashtra
Sparking controversy, BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik allegedly gave a warning to women who received Rs 1,500 under the Mahayuti government 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik | Image: X
