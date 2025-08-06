'Don't Burn Bridges With India While Letting China Off': Nikki Haley Warns Trump Amid Tariff Row

New Delhi: Former US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Nikki Haley has delivered a sharp rebuke of President Donald Trump's proposal to impose high tariffs on Indian exports. Haley warned that such a move could strain the US-India relationship at a crucial time, describing the need to maintain strong ties with democratic nations like India to counter China's global influence.

Nikki Haley took to social media platform X to express her concerns, pointing out the apparent disparity in Trump's trade policy. She also showed shredded Trump's dual dynamics on Russian oil, explaining that the US President forces India to not buy oil from Russia, but on the other hand, China, who is the number one buyer of Russian and Iranian oil, gets a 90-day tariff pause. She called out Trump for giving a pass to China and making efforts to burn relations with a strong ally, India.

In her post on X, she wrote, "India should not be buying oil from Russia. But China, an adversary and the number one buyer of Russian and Iranian oil, got a 90-day tariff pause," Haley wrote. She added, "Don't give China a pass and burn a relationship with a strong ally like India." The former US diplomat's criticism outlines the growing unease among some Republicans about Trump's approach to key global partners.

India-US Relations At Stake

Donald Trump's recent interview with CNBC, where he announced plans to drastically raise tariffs on Indian goods within 24 hours, has raised economic concerns. The proposed move is linked to India's continued purchase of Russian oil, with Trump stating that New Delhi is fuelling the war machine (Russia).

On the other hand, India has consistently defended its energy policy, arguing that its oil imports are based on national interest and affordability. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also pointed out that Western countries, including the US and EU, continue to maintain their own trade and energy ties with Russia.

ICRA Revises GDP Growth Forecast

According to experts, the tariff warning has already triggered economic concerns, with Indian ratings agency ICRA revising its GDP growth forecast for FY26 downward from 6.2 per cent to 6.0 per cent. ICRA noted that Indian exports could lose competitiveness in key sectors such as textiles, auto components, chemicals, and gems and jewellery. However, sectors like pharmaceuticals, petroleum products, and telecom instruments are expected to remain more resilient in the short term.

Nikki Haley's remarks explain the high stakes involved as New Delhi navigate the relationship, balancing strategic cooperation with economic tensions, with Washington amidst Donald Trump's tariff threats.