Published 09:14 IST, November 20th 2024
Don't Consider Today as Holiday, Make Your Vote Count: Maharashtra CEO to Electors
Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam on Wednesday appealed to voters across the state to exercise their franchise and not consider the day as a
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Don't consider today as holiday, make your vote count: Maharashtra CEO to electors | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
09:14 IST, November 20th 2024