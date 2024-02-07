Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 00:11 IST

Don't Deny Treatment to Patients Under Any Circumstances: Delhi Govt Directs Govt Hospitals

The directions were issued by the secretary of the Delhi government's Health and Family Welfare Department.

Digital Desk
Doctor commits suicide
Representative image | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Days after an injured man died after allegedly being denied admission by four hospitals, the Delhi government has directed state-run hospitals to not deny treatment to any patient under any circumstances. The directions were issued by the secretary of the Delhi government's Health and Family Welfare Department during a virtual meeting with medical superintendents of state-run hospitals on January 5.

The meeting was held two days after Pramod, 47, who was arrested for allegedly molesting a 21-year-old woman in an inebriated state, died of injuries he suffered after jumping out of a moving police van on January 3. He was allegedly denied admission by four government hospitals, including three Delhi government-run facilities, citing unavailability of beds or equipment. 

According to the minutes of the January 5 meeting seen by PTI, the health department secretary asked all medical directors and medical superintendents to ensure that no patient is denied treatment under any circumstances. He also asked them to take frequent rounds of the hospital during the day as well as night shifts, according to the minutes of the meeting. 

The secretary said that all referrals from smaller hospitals should be classified as critical and non-critical by the referral hospitals and a weekly report should be submitted to his office. Directions were also issued to medical directors to sensitise medics, para-medics and attendants to be cordial with patients.
"The secretary has also directed that a report of all referral cases, all surprise visits of MS/MDs must be sent to the deputy secretary (hospital inspection committee) every Friday by 3 pm without any delay," said an official. 

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a health department proposal to take stringent action against four doctors in connection with the January 3 incident.
The proposal has been forwarded to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for his approval. After the January 3 incident, the Delhi government issued show-cause notices to medical directors of GTB Hospital and LNJP Hospital. The investigation found a lack of empathy and professionalism on the part of the medical officials involved in the matter. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 00:11 IST

