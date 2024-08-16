Published 07:57 IST, August 16th 2024
'...Don't Expect Anything From Me': RG Kar's New Principal Crumbles Under Pressure Amid Tensions
Suhrita, who was earlier with CM Mamata Banerjee's health department, was appointed to Sandip's post earlier this week.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
West Bengal High Court has transferred Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case to CBI amid nationwide demand | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:57 IST, August 16th 2024