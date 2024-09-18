sb.scorecardresearch
  • Don't Reject Transgender's Application Over Identity, HC Tells TN Veterinary Varsity

Published 14:53 IST, September 18th 2024

Don't Reject Transgender's Application Over Identity, HC Tells TN Veterinary Varsity

Madras HC has directed a veterinary university not to reject the application of a candidate for an undergraduate course on the ground that she was transgender.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Don't reject transgender's application over identity, HC tells University
Don't reject transgender's application over identity, HC tells University | Image: PTI
14:53 IST, September 18th 2024