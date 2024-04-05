×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 20:09 IST

Don't Step Out From Noon To 3 PM, Avoid Sugary Drinks: Telangana Advisory Over Heat Wave Alert

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert on heat wave for Telangana, prompting the state government to issue a health advisory, cautioning people about the do's and don'ts, as temperatures are expected to soar to 43 degrees Celsius and bring a dry spell to the state.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Don't Step Out From Noon To 3 PM, Avoid Sugary Drinks: Telangana Advisory Over Heat Wave Alert
Don't Step Out From Noon To 3 PM, Avoid Sugary Drinks: Telangana Advisory Over Heat Wave Alert | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert on heat wave for Telangana, prompting the state government to issue a health advisory, cautioning people about the do's and don'ts, as temperatures are expected to soar to 43 degrees Celsius and bring a dry spell to the state.

Following the heatwave alert, the Telangana health department has issued advisories to people asking them to avoid getting out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 03.00 pm, according to an official release issued on Friday.

Advertisement

The department also asked the public to avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amounts of sugar as they lead to loss of more body fluids or may cause stomach cramps.

“As a part of precautionary measures, the government has made elaborate arrangements by providing special beds, IV fluids, and essential medicines at all the public health facilities. ORS sachets are made available with ANMs, ASHAs and Anganwadi workers to meet any exigencies,” it said.

Advertisement

Isolated pockets in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana are likely to be affected by heat wave conditions on Saturday, according to the IMD. 

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 20:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake

a few seconds ago
H9N2 Avian Influenza Virus: Causes, symptoms and prevention

H5N1 Spreads

3 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

NYC Earthquake

8 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

18 minutes ago
Don't Step Out From Noon To 3 PM, Avoid Sugary Drinks: Telangana Advisory Over Heat Wave Alert

Telangana Issues Advisory

19 minutes ago
Several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received light rainfall early on Tuesday morning

Rain Likely in Delhi

21 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

25 minutes ago
BMC

Heat Stroke Prevention

26 minutes ago
Adani Total Gas

Gas traded volume

31 minutes ago
NBFC

RBI cancel certificate

33 minutes ago
Harish Rawat

Harish Rawat on Congress

33 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI extended period

34 minutes ago
Kalki

Kalki 2898 AD Postponed

34 minutes ago
The Rock and Cody Rhodes

How to watch WrestleMania

35 minutes ago
UK economy shows strength with manufacturing growth driven by domestic demand. Bank of England watches for inflation signals.

Canadian Economic Activit

38 minutes ago
Krystle Dsouza

Krystle's Goa Trip

38 minutes ago
Erdogan

Turkey Israel Arrests

39 minutes ago
Vistara flight adjustments

Vistara's operations

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India News19 hours ago

  3. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India News20 hours ago

  4. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India News20 hours ago

  5. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo