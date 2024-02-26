English
Updated February 26th, 2024 at 01:55 IST

‘Don't Test Patience, Conspiracy Will be Exposed', CM Shinde Warns Maratha Quota Activist Jarange

CM Eknath Shinde also stated, "I wonder why Jarange's speech looks like the script generally used by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray."

Digital Desk
Manoj Jarange
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that the conspiracy behind repeated protest against the state government will be exposed | Image:PTI/File
Mumbai: After Maratha Quota activist Manoj Jarange’s sensational allegations against Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, CM Eknath Shinde has sent a strong message to him emphasizing that the patience of his government must not be tested. CM Shinde even asserted that the protests against his government again and again are hinting at some planned conspiracy, which will be exposed soon. The chief minister’s response has come up after activist Manoj Jarange shockingly alleged that Deputy CM Fadnavis was trying to kill him.

CM Eknath Shinde, also took a swipe at the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over Jarange’s remark, saying that Jarange’s statement more of appears to be like the script generally used by the two opposition leaders.

Earlier in the day, speaking in Antarwali Sarati, Jarange said that Fadnavis was trying to kill him. Further without elaborating on the claim, he also alleged that a poisoning attempt was made against him through saline. He also announced that he would march to Mumbai and protest outside the residence of the deputy CM.

Wonder why Jarange's speech looks like script generally used by Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray: CM Shinde

Following the allegations, CM Eknath Shinde took the charge and said, "Those who are protesting again and again against the government must not test our patience. They should not create a law and order problem. I wonder why Jarange's speech looks like the script generally used by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray."

Talking to the media personnel on the eve of the session of the Maharashtra legislature, ahead of the Budget session of the state legislature, the CM responded, when asked about Jarange's aggressive stand and the use of expletives in his speeches, saying action would be taken as per law.

It is a conspiracy in progress and it would be exposed soon, the CM said.

The CM said, “Earlier, I believed Jarange to be a genuine person fighting for the (Maratha) community. However, the words uttered by him today do not gel well with the political culture of the state. I wonder if someone is egging him on to use such language.”

If Fadnavis was against the Maratha quota, why would he even form a commission in 2018 and get a bill for reservation for the community passed, asked CM Shinde.

“The legislation was upheld by the Bombay High Court. There was no proper and timely representation in the Supreme Court. Who was chief minister then," he asked, referring to the tenure of Uddhav Thackeray, who then headed the undivided Shiv Sena, as the CM.

Fadnavis had stated that govt has fair idea about people behind Jarange

Shinde was the urban development minister in the Thackeray cabinet when the SC struck down the state move to grant Maratha quota.

Shinde was also one of the members of a sub-committee set up for the Maratha reservation which was headed by then Congress’ Ashok Chavan, who is now with the BJP.

Earlier, Fadnavis said the state government has a fair idea about the people behind Jarange, adding that details would come out at an appropriate time.

Asked about Jarange's announcement that he would march to Mumbai to protest in front of Fadnavis' bungalow, the deputy CM said it was his official residence and anyone with any kind of work can visit it.

Meanwhile, Jarange's sudden announcement to head to Mumbai surprised even his supporters. He was made to rest at Bhamberi village in Jalna on his way to the state capital.

Addressing a small gathering at the village, Jarange again made critical remarks against Fadnavis and the state government.

“I want to go alone to Mumbai. I will go there and bring back some good news. I can survive if I am beaten up, but there will be a problem if many Maratha supporters come along with me," he said.

"Fadnavis should not try to intimidate us," Jarange said.

"I trust CM Eknath Shinde, but he should not listen to Fadnavis. I am asking you (Shinde) honestly not to listen to Fadnavis and put yourself in a tough situation," Jarange said.

The activist later said he would leave for Mumbai by 10 am on Monday.

BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule also reacted to Jarange’s allegations. “Jarange seems to be disillusioned. Why is he bringing out the caste of Fadnavis, which he has never used for political gains? He (Fadnavis) was the one who succeeded in passing the bill offering quota for the Maratha community.”
 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 01:54 IST

