sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'Don’t Spread Rumours...': Former RG Kar Principal Appears Before CBI for Third Consecutive Day

Published 13:43 IST, August 18th 2024

'Don’t Spread Rumours...': Former RG Kar Principal Appears Before CBI for Third Consecutive Day

CBI have asked former principal of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, to appear before them for questioning for the third day

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
RG Kar Medical College Principal Resigns
CBI have asked former principal of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, to appear before them for questioning for the third day | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:07 IST, August 18th 2024