×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 09:22 IST

'Double Standards Unmasked': PM Modi Targets DMK After Attacking Congress Over Katchatheevu Issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted the DMK over the Katchatheevu island issue.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
'Double Standards Unmasked': PM Modi Targets DMK After Attacking Congress Over Katchatheevu Issue
'Double Standards Unmasked': PM Modi Targets DMK After Attacking Congress Over Katchatheevu Issue | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted the DMK over the Katchatheevu island issue, accusing the ruling party of Tamil Nadu of doing nothing to safeguard the state's interests.

New details emerging on the issue of India handing over the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lank have unmasked the DMK's double standards totally, he said on X, citing a news report which claimed that then chief minister M Karunanidhi had given his concurrence to the agreement despite his party the DMK's public posturing against the deal.

Advertisement

The media report is based on an RTI reply received by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai to his queries on the 1974 agreement between India and Lanka when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister.

Modi said, "Rhetoric aside, DMK has done NOTHING to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests. New details emerging on Katchatheevu have UNMASKED the DMK's double standards totally." 

Advertisement

"The Congress and DMK are family units. They only care that their own sons and daughters rise. They don't care for anyone else. Their callousness on Katchatheevu has harmed the interests of our poor fishermen and fisherwomen in particular," he added.

The prime minister on Sunday targeted the Congress over the issue.

Advertisement

He said, "Weakening India's unity, integrity and interests has been the Congress' way of working for 75 years and counting." 

The BJP is hopeful that the issue will come in handy in its efforts to gain political traction in the Dravidian territory during the Lok Sabha polls, more so as it involves neighbouring Sri Lanka whose treatment of its own Tamilian citizens and Tamil Nadu fishermen has long been a charged political issue in the state. 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 09:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

EAM Jaishankar on Katchatheevu Issue

Jaishankar on Katchatheev

a few seconds ago
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham...

Big B: Real Action Hero

a few seconds ago
Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa

Kolar Remains Painpoint

a minute ago
Bengaluru Road Rage Incident

Bengaluru Road Rage

2 minutes ago
Four people have lost their lives and over 100 others are injured in the cyclone incident, said Jalpaiguri SP

Weather in Assam, WB

3 minutes ago
pappu yadav join congress

Pappu Yadav Adamant

5 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex high

8 minutes ago
JEE Mains admit card 2024 out

JEE Main admit card out

10 minutes ago
Education News

IISER Admissions 2024

12 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Fans on Dhoni's comeback

12 minutes ago
Chinese Yuan

Yuan weakens

14 minutes ago
Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171 poster

Thalaivar 171 Title

18 minutes ago
Bank of Japan

Japan's service sector

18 minutes ago
Semiconductor chip

China condemns US

21 minutes ago
Education News

VITEEE registration

23 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

23 minutes ago
Government stake sale collection

Government in FY24

25 minutes ago
'Double Standards Unmasked': PM Modi Targets DMK After Attacking Congress Over Katchatheevu Issue

PM Modi Slams DMK

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 13 hours ago

  3. Cream Roll Craving! Childhood Treat Gets Sweet Makeover

    India News14 hours ago

  4. FM Nirmala Sitharaman Declares Property Worth Rs 2.53 Crore

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Which are the Top-5 Fastest balls in IPL history? Where do Mayank rank?

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo