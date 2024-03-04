English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 08:26 IST

Dramatic Video Shows Tour Guide Rescuing Group Of Men From An Elephant Attack In A Forest | WATCH

Viral Video: A group of tourists in a car are visible in the footage. Suddenly, one of the elephants loses his cool and rushes in the direction of the car

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Man stops charging elephant in the forest
Man stops charging elephant in the forest | Image:X
Viral: Elephants may be frightening in addition to being lovely. Most of the videos on the internet focus on how cute these gentle giants are, but others also serve as a warning about their possible dangers. Social media users frequently post videos of elephants acting frighteningly, such as chasing tourist cars through a forest or frightening off other animals. A similar video of an elephant charging is currently trending on X, a platform that was formerly Twitter. However, in this instance, viewers were drawn in by the tourist guide's bravery. According to the horrifying clip, an elephant started storming toward a bunch of men. Thankfully, one of the men only needed to raise his hand to halt the beast. His cool-headed handling of the elephant has won praise from others.

An X user posted the video. There is a herd of elephants nearby and a group of tourists in a car are visible in the footage, which looks to be from a wildlife sanctuary. Suddenly, one of the elephants loses his cool and rushes in the direction of the car. One of the men—possibly the tour guide—opens the door, thumps the car's bonnet to frighten the elephant away, and then just raises his hand, which causes the elephant to stop and turn away in the direction of the herd.

A number of factors, including stress or discomfort, feeling threatened, defending their territory, or protecting their young, might cause elephants to behave aggressively. As with many other animals, elephants can get agitated if they are disturbed or if something messes with their natural environment. It's important to respect elephants' area and way of life because they are one of the many wild animals with instincts and behaviors of their own. The Wildlife Trust of India claims that there has been a rise in conflict between humans and elephants as a result of increased encroachment and destruction of forest habitat. Each year, around 400 people are killed when they come into contact with elephants.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 08:26 IST

Viral

