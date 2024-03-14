×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 00:31 IST

DRI Raids Several Indian Cities, Seizes Rs 40 Crore Smuggled Gold

The DRI stated that in a well-coordinated operation across four states, a huge quantity of smuggled gold, weighing around 61.08 kg valued at around Rs 40 cr.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
DRI seizes smuggled gold worth around Rs 40 crores
DRI seizes smuggled gold worth around Rs 40 crores | Image:DRI
  • 2 min read
Guwahati: In a major crackdown against smuggling of gold, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted a big syndicate involved in smuggling foreign-origin gold in a two-day operation carried out on March 12 and 13. The action was taken under an operation code named “Rising Sun”.

A senior official of the DRI stated that in a meticulously planned and well-coordinated operation stretching across four states, a huge quantity of smuggled gold, weighing around 61.08 kg valued at around Rs 40 crores was seized along with 19 vehicles, cash and other electronic items in Guwahati, Barpeta, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur and Araria.

DRI officials raided 4 states

“Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI officers in Guwahati apprehended six members of the syndicate, including two masterminds, from a residential premises at Guwahati and recovered 22.74 kg of gold, cash amounting to Rs 13 lakh, vehicles, and other electronic items,” the official said.

The DRI official stated, “A vehicle, which had already left Guwahati, was chased down and intercepted at Barpeta, Assam approximately 90 kilometers from Guwahati and 13.28 kg of smuggled gold was recovered from the intercepted vehicle and another two persons were apprehended.”

The DRI officials, working on the leads unearthed during investigations, intercepted a vehicle in Muzaffarpur near Darbhanga and recovered 13.27 kg of gold. Another vehicle was intercepted by DRI officers at Gorakhpur and 11.79 kg of foreign origin gold recovered.

Additionally, another nine cars having secret cavities used by the syndicate were also identified and intercepted at Araria, Bihar by DRI officers from Patna.

Initial questioning of the apprehended persons revealed that the syndicate used to smuggle gold into India through the Indo-Myanmar land border in small quantities, aggregate the same at Guwahati and further transport to Delhi, Jaipur and other cities.  

During the entire action, the DRI apprehended twelve persons, which includes eight people in Guwahati, two in Muzaffarpur and two in Gorakhpur. 
 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 00:31 IST

