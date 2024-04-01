Advertisement

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) stationed at the Mumbai Airport got a major breakthrough against a major drugs smuggling racket by arresting a West African national and recovering drugs packed in capsules worth around Rs 11 Crores from his body.

According to an official of the DRI, the officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai intercepted a Sierra Leone (West African Country) national on suspicion of carrying drugs on March 28.

As per information, on questioning, the passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing drugs and carrying the same in his body for smuggling into India.

A total of 74 capsules containing 1108 grams of cocaine, valued approximately at Rs. 11 Crores, were recovered from his body.

The passenger was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is in process.

