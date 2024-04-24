Advertisement

Mumbai: In a major action, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) managed to seize a big haul of smuggled gold, silver along with US Dollar and Indian currency amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country. Based on a specific intelligence, the DRI officials seized precious metals and currencies worth around Rs 10.48 Crore. According to the DRI officials, the seized gold was smuggled from Africa through Mumbai International Airport and was being processed at a melting facility to remove the foreign markings and was being diverted to the local market.

According to the information, on April 22, based on the specific input, the officers of DRI searched a melting facility and seized 9.31 Kg of gold in various forms including foreign-origin gold and 16.66 Kg of silver. Further, the melting facility operator and a recruiter, who arranges for carriers and collects the smuggled gold for onward processing were also apprehended.

Four people have been arrested in the case

On enquiry, it was revealed that the recruiter collects gold from many carriers from various African nationals, gets it processed and hands it over to a buyer located nearby.

Further on the interrogation, a follow-up search was conducted at the office premises of the recruiter and US Dollar 190,000 was recovered which was handed over to him by the buyer as advance payment for smuggled gold.

Simultaneously, another team was dispatched to the office premises of the buyer for a search. However, the buyer had fled before the officers reached. Meanwhile, during the search of the premises, 351 grams of cut pieces of foreign-origin gold bars and 1818 grams of silver along with Rs 1.92 Crores of cash were recovered and seized.

As per the DRI officials, “On further enquiry, it was revealed that the African nationals from whom the recruiter has collected the gold are staying in 2 nearby hotels. Therefore, 2 teams were dispatched and the 2 African nationals who smuggled the gold and handed it over to the recruiter were intercepted.”

Later, all the four persons including, the 2 carriers, the recruiter and the melter admitted to being involved in the smuggling of gold into India, were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act and have been remanded to judicial custody.

During the entire operation, the DRI seized 9.67 Kg smuggled gold, 18.48 Kg silver, Indian currency of Rs 1.92 Crore and US Dollar 190,000, total amounting to Rs 10.48 Crore.

