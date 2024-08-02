sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:17 IST, August 2nd 2024

Drishti IAS Announces ₹10 Lakh Aid for Families of Deceased UPSC Aspirants

3 UPSC aspirants had lost their lives after a basement library at Rau's IAS campus was flooded during heavy rain on July 27 in Old Rajendra Nagar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Drishti IAS coaching sealed
3 UPSC aspirants had lost their lives after a basement library at Rau's IAS campus was flooded during heavy rain on July 27 in Old Rajendra Nagar. | Image: Republic
