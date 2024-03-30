×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 22:21 IST

Driver, 2 Kids Killed in Road Accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Two minors among three died in a road accident on the Delhi Meerut Expressway on Saturday, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
accident
Driver, 2 Kids Killed in Road Accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway | Image:social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ghaziabad: Two minors among three died in a road accident on the Delhi Meerut Expressway on Saturday, police said.

Eleven students from Amroha district were on their way to Jamia Millia Islamia University to appear in an entrance exam for admission in class 6 when their car rammed into a stationary truck on the expressway and another truck hit the vehicle from behind, they said.

Advertisement

Car driver Anas (24) and two students -- Unesh (12) and Azam (13) -- died in the accident, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ziauddin Ahmed said The driver of the two trucks fled from the spot, the officer said, adding that the injured children are being treated.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 22:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Case registered against Elvish Yadav

India News LIVE

a minute ago
Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen

Rebel-Sacha Controversy

7 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda with his father

Deverakonda On His Family

8 minutes ago
accident

2 kids killed

9 minutes ago
Kartik Aaryan, Vishal Bhardwaj

Kartik-Vishal's Next

10 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi’s Viral Video

11 minutes ago
Russian flag

Russia's Central Bank

16 minutes ago
Congress Leaders Suffering From Kangana Phobia: BJP

Kangana Phobia: BJP

25 minutes ago
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew

Box Office Trivia

33 minutes ago
Wealthiest countries in BRICS by GDP

Egypt to receive first in

35 minutes ago
Telecom

AT&T data breach

43 minutes ago
Para Athletes

India gets praise

44 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor, Yash

Update On Yash's Toxic

an hour ago
LSG vs PBKS

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS

an hour ago
Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav Gets Bail

an hour ago
Cameron Green

Green on playing in IPL

an hour ago
Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting

Ponting on DC's plight

an hour ago
Pregnant Seema Haider’s gripping tale of love, danger and international intrigue

Seema Haider

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP: Portion of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Bulandshahr

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Upset Over Relationship Issues, B.Tech Student Dies by Suicide in Noida

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Daughter-in-Law of Former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil Joins BJP

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Google's timeline for RCS support on iPhone

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  5. Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Amid Controversy

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo