  • Driver Arrested After Weeklong Search for Molesting 15-Year-Old Girl in Mumbai's Borivali

Published 11:21 IST, September 7th 2024

Driver Arrested After Weeklong Search for Molesting 15-Year-Old Girl in Mumbai's Borivali

The incident took place while the girl was returning home from school. The driver diverted the rickshaw to a secluded lane and touched her inappropriately.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Allegedly Molesting a Teenage Girl in Mumbai
Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Allegedly Molesting a Teenage Girl in Mumbai | Image: PTI/file
