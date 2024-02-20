Advertisement

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, on Tuesday, put out a circular notifying the general public that the validity of licenses that expired between January 31, 2024 and February 15, 2024 will now be extended till February 29. The order, which applies to learner's, driver's and conductor's licences, has been put out in view of infrastructure issues that are affecting the ministry's Sarathi portal.

Owing to these issues, applicants are reportedly facing issues in applying for services such as payment of fees, renewal of driving licenses, booking slots for learner's licenses, etc.

Advertisement

"Considering the difficulties faced by the citizens during the period of disruption of services through PARIVAHAN portal and further that the citizens are not put to inconvenience, it has been decided that the validity of learner's licence, driving license and conductor license which have expired between January 31, 2024 and February 15, 2024, would be treated as valid without levying any penalty up to February 29, 2024," the ministry said.

With inputs from PTI.