Driverless BEST Bus Injures Pedestrian, Crashes Into A Tea Stall in Mumbai's Kurla
A pedestrian was injured after a BEST bus rammed into a tea stall in Kannamwar Nagar in Mumbai.
Mumbai: A pedestrian was injured after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus, on Saturday, rammed into a tea stall in Kannamwar Nagar in Mumbai.
The driver had parked the bus near the stand but had forgotten to apply the hand brake, which led to the vehicle moving ahead and hitting the tea stall, the official said.
"The incident took place in the morning when the driver went in to find out about his schedule for the day. The bus had arrived from Agarkar Chowk in Andheri. The injured person has been identified as Lifan Chandrarada Rana (20). The tea stall suffered damage, while the front window of the bus developed a crack on impact," he said.
Rana did not lodge a complaint, the official said, adding the bus driver was let off with a warning
In a similar incident last month, an electric bus, hired by the BEST undertaking on a wet-lease basis, ploughed into a crowd and fatally knocked down seven persons and injured 42 others in Mumbai's Kurla area on December 9.
A 55-year-old man injured in the accident died during treatment at the Sion Hospital and several vehicles were also damaged in the incident. (with PTI inputs)
Updated 20:22 IST, January 11th 2025