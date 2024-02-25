Updated February 25th, 2024 at 17:19 IST
Driverless Freight Train Loaded with Stones Runs from Kathua to Hoshiarpur, Railway Averts Tragedy
According to officials cited by a local news agency, he did so without applying the hand brakes, causing the train to pick up speed on a slope.
Kathua, J&K: A potential disaster was narrowly avoided when a driverless freight train began moving along the tracks from Kathua to Hoshiarpur at a speed of over 70 kmph. According to reports, the freight train was loaded with crusher stones, and was parked at Kathua station when it unexpectedly started moving without a driver on board.
Apparently, the driver had left the locomotive cabin to inspect the track. According to officials cited by a local news agency, he did so without applying the hand brakes, causing the train to pick up speed on a slope. However, railway staff from Dasuya managed to stop the train at Unchi Bassi in Hoshiarpur district by placing wooden blocks on the tracks, preventing any damage or injuries.
Following the incident, the Railways launched an investigation to determine the cause and prevent future occurrences.
