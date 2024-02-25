The Railways has launched an investigation to determine the cause and prevent future occurrences. | Image: X

Advertisement

Kathua, J&K: A potential disaster was narrowly avoided when a driverless freight train began moving along the tracks from Kathua to Hoshiarpur at a speed of over 70 kmph. According to reports, the freight train was loaded with crusher stones, and was parked at Kathua station when it unexpectedly started moving without a driver on board.

Apparently, the driver had left the locomotive cabin to inspect the track. According to officials cited by a local news agency, he did so without applying the hand brakes, causing the train to pick up speed on a slope. However, railway staff from Dasuya managed to stop the train at Unchi Bassi in Hoshiarpur district by placing wooden blocks on the tracks, preventing any damage or injuries.

Advertisement

A goods train laden with a crusher, coming from Pathankot to Jalandhar, started running without a driver at a speed of 70-80 km/h. The driver stepped out to check the lane & forgot to apply the handbrake, causing the train to move and gain speed on its own. Railway staff at… pic.twitter.com/0u4S0PZ0m7 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) February 25, 2024

Following the incident, the Railways launched an investigation to determine the cause and prevent future occurrences.