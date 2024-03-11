×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 11:09 IST

Driving Sustainability: Ladakh Set To Roll Out ‘Water Buses’ By May End

These hydrogen fuel cell buses will run on dual modes of hydrogen power and electric power to make them compatible in all situations.

Reported by: Gursimran Singh
Driving Sustainability: Ladakh set to roll out ‘Water Buses’ by May end
Hydrogen Buses Will Also Be Oxygen Bank For Tourists | Image:Republic
  3 min read
Driving Sustainability in Jammu and Kashmir:  Three months from now, the Union Territory of Ladakh will become the first in the country to have a fleet of Hydrogen powered buses running on the hills of Ladakh; a significant stride towards achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals outlined by the United Nations. 

The project is scheduled to debut by the end of May, these hydrogen fuel cell buses, will run on dual modes of Hydrogen power and Electric power to make them compatible in all situations. The authorities have already established a hydrogen fuel conversion plant in the Choglamsar area of Leh which will convert ‘H2’ from ‘H2O’ into kinetic energy for buses.

 Speaking to the Republic Media, the Transport Secretary of Ladakh said that the project is at the final stage of the launch of five hydrogen buses in the Union territory of Ladakh, in public parlays it is being called that buses will now run on water. “These five Hydrogen buses are in the final stage of launch as we are giving the final touches to our hydrogen fuel conversion plant at the Choglamsar area of Leh. In the Kargil district, another fleet of buses will be established in phase two of the project for which the hydrogen fuel conversion plant has been approved, ” said IAS Amit.

 Not Only Hydrogen Buses Also Oxygen Bank For Tourists

The Administration of UT of Ladakh has also asked NTPC to ensure that oxygen which will come out during the conversion of H2O to kinetic energy should be used for the good of the region and be provided to tourists coming to the area. “We have requested National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to also establish an oxygen bottling plant so that Oxygen going out from H2O during the conversion can be used for those coming to Ladakh as a region has oxygen deficiency due to height. It will be provided to tourists and trekkers when they go to the heights of Khardungla and Nyoma, they should have this facilities of oxygen bottles. This will be given to those coming to Ladakh at various locations by NTPC,” said IAS Amit Sharma.

 PM expected to inaugurate “ambitious” Hydrogen Buses project in Ladakh

 Ladakh Administration is hopeful that the Prime Minister will inaugurate this ambitious project to the people of the country in ending May or the start of June which will be path breaking initiative. “We will request our visionary and honourable Prime Minister to come and inaugurate by his august hands, this initiative which is the first time in the country and will be replicated throughout the country in days to come. The Ladakh will be the first state to become carbon neutral which is the vision of our Prime Minister,” added Transport Secretary Amit Sharma.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 11:09 IST

