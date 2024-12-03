Drone Footage Shows 2-KM Stretch Of Chennai-Puducherry East Coast Road Submerged In Flood Waters

Chennai: Tamil Nadu witnessed unprecedented havoc due to cyclone Fengal in the past couple of days, leading to major damage to infrastructure and loss of lives. As the state administration is indulging in massive rescue and relief operations, an incident has surfaced where a 2-km stretch of a road on Chennai-Puducherry East Coast was seen flooded.

A long section of the Chennai-Puducherry East Coast road was seen submerged after a lake in Chettikuppam village, Villupuram overflowed due to heavy rainfall.

Drone visuals of the flooded road has also surfaced. Take a look:

CM Stalin reviews damage caused by cyclone Fengal

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin conducted a review meeting earlier today with concerned ministers overseeing flood-affected areas. During the meeting, the Chief Minister also announced compensation for damages caused by the cyclone.

The ministers overseeing districts including Villupuram, Thiruvannamalai and Cuddalore were present in the meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Ministers EV Velu, MRK Panneerselvam and Ponmudy, who are indulged in relief works, also joined the meeting via video conference.

Stalin announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the families of those who lost their lives in the flooding and heavy downpours caused by the cyclonic storm. He also announced Rs 10,000 for damaged houses.

The Chief Minister assured priority construction of damaged houses under the Kalaignar Dream House scheme. For crop damages including paddy up to 33 per cent and above, the state government would provide Rs 17,000 per hectare and Rs 22,500 per hectare would be given for perennial crops, and trees.

CM Stalin further announced Rs 8,500 per hectare as compensation for other crop types. Those who lost their livestock including only bulls and cows in the floods would get Rs 37,500 as compensation. For lost goats and hens in the floods, the state government would provide Rs 4,000 and Rs 100 as compensation, respectively.

The ration card holders in flood-affected areas of Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi will receive a compensation of Rs 2,000 on account of livelihood being lost.

Special camps will be set up in flood-affected areas to assist people who have lost their Voter ID card, ration card and other identity proofs, CM Stalin said, adding that textbooks for school students will also be distributed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dialled Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in connection with the massive flooding in many districts of the state, government sources said.