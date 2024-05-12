Updated May 11th, 2024 at 21:12 IST
Drone Light Show at Dashashwamedh Ghat on Eve of Akashaya Tritiya | WATCH
Varanasi: The holy city of Varanasi basked in a dazzling laser drowning light show on the evening of Akshaya Tritiya.
A grand laser light show, which lasted for almost 30 minutes, made the occasion all the more memorable for hundreds and thousands of people who thronged the Dashashwamedh Ghat to capture the glimpse.
The grand laser light and sound show were organised, which also infused life into the celebrations.
The Drown laser light show showcased different icons, milestones, and achievements of the BJP-NDA government, which almost covered the sky in different colours.
The UP government also made special security arrangements for the celebrations to handle the crowd present at the event.
Published May 11th, 2024 at 21:12 IST