Published 22:49 IST, November 16th 2024
Drugs Worth About Rs 2 Crore Seized From Railway Station In Lucknow
Drugs worth about Rs 2 crore were seized on Saturday in a joint operation by the GRP and RPF at the Charbagh railway station.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Drugs worth about Rs 2 crore seized from railway station in Lucknow | Image: Freepik
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:49 IST, November 16th 2024