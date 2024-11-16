sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |

Published 22:49 IST, November 16th 2024

Drugs Worth About Rs 2 Crore Seized From Railway Station In Lucknow

Drugs worth about Rs 2 crore were seized on Saturday in a joint operation by the GRP and RPF at the Charbagh railway station.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Drugs
Drugs worth about Rs 2 crore seized from railway station in Lucknow | Image: Freepik
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:49 IST, November 16th 2024