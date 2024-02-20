Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

Drugs Worth Over Rs 1600 Cr Destroyed by Delhi Police

Drugs were destroyed in the presence of Delhi LG VK Saxena and CP Sanjay Arora in Delhi.

Abhishek Tiwari
Drugs worth over Rs 1600 crore destroyed by the Delhi police in the presence of LG VK Saxena and CP Sanjay Arora
Drugs worth over Rs 1600 crore destroyed by the Delhi police in the presence of LG VK Saxena and CP Sanjay Arora | Image:Delhi Police
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday in the presence of Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena and Commissioner of Police (CP) Sanjay Arora, destroyed drugs worth around Rs 1600 crore fulfilling the vision envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi pursuing a policy of ‘Zero Tolerance’ against drugs. The drugs were destroyed at the incinerator located at SSI Industrial Area near Jahangirpuri as per procedure.

As per the police, over 10631 kg of illegal drugs worth around Rs 1600 crore, which consisted of ganja, heroin, charas, cocaine, doda post and psychotropic substance along with others were destroyed during the event.

Drugs were recovered between 2009 to 2023

Additional Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Bhatia said, “To fulfill the vision envisaged by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government of India is vigorously pursuing a policy of 'Zero Tolerance' against drugs. The Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has time and again conveyed his resolve to root out the menace of drugs and has constantly emphasized to take stringent action against all drug traffickers and eradicate this evil from our country.”

The police official further said, “The campaign against drugs is being sincerely implemented by the Delhi police under the guidance of Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, Delhi, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena and under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Shri Sanjay Arora.”

Briefing about the event, Additional CP Bhatia said that over 10631 kg of illegal drugs worth about Rs 1600 crore in the international market were destroyed as per procedure at the incinerator located in Jahangirpuri.

Various committees were formed by the Delhi Police as per guidelines to destroy the illegal drugs recovered from the drug smugglers in the cases registered between 2009 to 2023.

The senior police official said that to crackdown on drugs, various operations and campaigns are being run by the districts and units of Delhi Police. To eradicate the drug menace from the society, all concerned have been directed to take strong effective action against the narco-offenders. 
 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

