sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jharkhand Elections | Middle-East Conflict | Elon Musk | India Economic Summit | US Elections |

Published 13:04 IST, November 13th 2024

Drugs Worth Over Rs 3 Cr Seized in Guwahati, 4 Held

Drugs worth more than Rs 3 crore have been recovered from Assam's Guwahati and four people, including a woman, have been arrested.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Drugs worth over Rs 3 cr seized in Guwahati, 4 held
Drugs worth over Rs 3 cr seized in Guwahati, 4 held | Image: Representative
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

13:04 IST, November 13th 2024