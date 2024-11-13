Published 13:04 IST, November 13th 2024
Drugs Worth Over Rs 3 Cr Seized in Guwahati, 4 Held
Drugs worth more than Rs 3 crore have been recovered from Assam's Guwahati and four people, including a woman, have been arrested.
Press Trust Of India
