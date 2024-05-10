Advertisement

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) got a major breakthrough in a big drugs smuggling racket being operated from the foreign soil and seized drugs worth around Rs 15 Crores at the Mumbai Airport. The Mumbai Zonal Unit of the DRI has also nabbed a man at the airport for allegedly being involved in smuggling of drugs and carrying them in his body by swallowing drugs wrapped in packets in the shapes of capsules.

A senior official of the DRI stated that based on specific intelligence, the officers of the DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit intercepted one Cote D’ivoire national on suspicion of carrying drugs, at the Mumbai International Airport on May 6.

Advertisement

77 capsules containing cocaine recovered from the passenger, says DRI

As per the official, during the persistent interrogation the passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing drugs and carrying the same in his body for smuggling into India.

Advertisement

Based on the disclosure, the passenger was produced before the Magistrate and, as per the order of the court, he was admitted to Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai for the extraction of the drugs capsule.

At the hospital, as many as 77 capsules containing cocaine worth around Rs 15 Crores were recovered.

Advertisement

In their statement, the DRI said, "He purged a total of 77 capsules containing 1468 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 15 Crores in Illicit market during his stay in the hospital from May 06 to May 08, 2024. The substance purported to be cocaine was seized on May 08, under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985."

The DRI arrested the said passenger and initiated further legal action into the matter.

