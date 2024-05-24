Advertisement

Aizawl: In a major breakthrough against the drugs smuggling racket, the joint team of the Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police seized drugs worth around Rs 8.4 crore in Mizoram’s Champhai district, confirmed a senior police official. The joint team of the security personnel stated that the recovered contraband was heroin weighing around 1 Kg, which is believed to have been smuggled from neighbouring country Myanmar.

The security personnel, while acting on a tip-off, carried out an operation and seized the heroin from a car at Ngur Village located in East Mizoram’s Champhai district on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

Police are trying to track accused involved in smuggling

According to the police, no accused has been arrested in the case. The police team is now making efforts to trace the accused persons involved in the smuggling of the contraband.

Earlier this month, the Mizoram Police Check-gate duty at Chalbawia Junction Khankawn, while conducting random checking of vehicles on May 11, recovered 99 soap cases containing powder suspected to be heroin from one vehicle.

The said vehicle was plying from Champhai towards Aizawl and the soap cases were kept concealed inside the car dashboard and within the panels of the four doors. The suspected heroin, weighing a total of 1.110 kg.

One person, identified as Paumuansanga was also arrested and investigation to locate the origin of the contraband was initiated.

The same day, a joint team of the Zokhawthar police and the Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation near Thangkhup Kai, Zokhawthar Village and recovered suspected Crystal Methamphetamine weighing a total of 3105 grams valued at around Rs 9.1 crore, kept abandoned inside a rucksack bag.

An investigation into the matter was initiated.

