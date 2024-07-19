Published 12:13 IST, July 19th 2024
Drunk Cop Harasses Woman for Riding Without Helmet in Jodhpur; Suspended
A Police officer has been suspended for allegedly harassing a woman in an intoxicated state and threatening her after he caught her riding without a helmet.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The suspension comes after a video of the officer harassing the woman, who runs a beauty parlour | Image: Shutterstock/ Representatives
