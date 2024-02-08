English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

Drunk motorists chase car for money, what happens next will SHOCK you

In the video caught on the dash cam of the car, some women in the car are heard trying to tell Singh to call 100 and intimate the police.

Prajwal Prasad
Extortion case in Bengaluru
Extortion case in Bengaluru | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: Another incident of road rage has come to light from Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru. The incident took place on Sunday night when a car was stopped by bike-borne men and the driver, Charan Pal Singh, was forced to come out of the car. The men alleged that Singh had touched their bike and started abusing him. They even stopped their bikes in front of the car and started banging his car window. 

In the video caught on the dash cam of the car, some women in the car are heard trying to tell Singh to call 100 and intimate the police. Terrified by the men attacking the car, Singh hit the parked scooter and dragged it for a few meters to reach the Sarjapur Police station. Singh lodged a complaint and said the men tried to extort and attack him. 

Cops have registered an FIR against 4 unknown persons under IPC sections  341,504,506 and 34. Cops have arrested 2 of the 4 accused. Police have confirmed that the two-wheeler riders were inebriated at the time of attack, but have so far found no evidence to suggest Singh was extorted.

A police official speaking to Republic on the condition of anonymity said that "cases of road rage have increased and we are taking necessary measures, with footage from dash cams we can use this to file a FIR and nab the accused. The guilty in this case have been taken into custody but the video captured on the dash cam has no or feeble audio therefore the charges of extortion has not been proved but after we interrogate the accused we will get a full picture. We have also increased patrolling in the locality where the incident took place."

Published January 9th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

