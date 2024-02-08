Advertisement

The Rajasthan government has announced a dry day on January 22 in light of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Joint Secretary of the Finance Department (Excise) issued an official order to this effect on Sunday.

This decision follows a directive from Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage Mayor Munesh Gurjar last week, instructing the closure of all meat shops in the heritage area of the city on January 22.

Advertisement

Subsequently, Jaipur Municipal Corporation Greater Mayor Soumya Gurjar also issued orders to keep meat shops closed.

Other states following suit

Advertisement

Uttarakhand: On the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, all liquor shops and bars in Uttarakhand will remain closed. The Excise Commissioner, Hari Chandra Semwal, issued an order to this effect on Friday. The order specifies that liquor license holders in the state will not be entitled to any compensation or claims due to this closure.

Chhattisgarh: Newly-elected Vishnu Deo Sai's government has also declared a dry day on Jan 22. CM Sai said, “It is our fortune that Chhattisgarh is the maternal birthplace of Lord Ram, and it is our fortune that the consecration of the Ram temple is going to take place in Ayodhya on January 22. There will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm across the state on that day. Like Diwali, lamps will be lit in homes, and the Chhattisgarh government has decided to declare January 22 as a dry day in the entire state.”

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh: In UP all liquor shops have been asked to not sell alcoholic beverages on January 22. "You are aware that on January 22, 2024, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in the Ram Mandir at Shri Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya. In view of the above, under a government order dated 11-01-2024, it has been decided that all the liquor shops in the state will remain closed on January 22, 2024. The licensee will not be entitled to any compensation or claim for the closure. Please ensure compliance accordingly," read a notice by the UP Excise Commissioner.

Assam: Likewise, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced January 22 as a dry day in the state. Additionally, various programs have been initiated in Assam to celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple.