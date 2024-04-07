Advertisement

New Delhi: Liquor shops in the national capital will remain closed from 6pm on April 24 to 6pm on April 26 in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the parts of Uttar Pradesh sharing a border with Delhi.

The Excise Department of Delhi government has issued orders that there will be a dry day in Delhi for 48 hours.



Voting for the 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh is set to take place in seven stages, spanning from April 19 to June 1.