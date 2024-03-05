Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR residents were left perturbed as five people fell sick allegedly after having a mouth freshener at a restaurant. The five individuals complained of a burning sensation in their mouths and soon they started puking blood. As the investigation into the case is underway, it has come to light that the mouth freshener at Laforestta Cafe in Gurugram's Sector 90 had dry ice mixed in it, which deteriorated the patron's health.

A video of the incident, wherein people can be seen screaming and crying has also gone viral on social media. A video of the group screaming and crying in agony, with one of the men vomiting on the restaurant floor, has gone viral on social media. However, after a doctor's intervention, the victims found that they had consumed dry ice.

According to a complaint lodged by Ankit Kumar, a resident of Greater Noida, he went to a restaurant in Sector 90 here with his wife and four friends for dinner on Saturday. After the dinner, a waiter at the restaurant brought mouth freshener and five people in the group had it. Their health deteriorated soon after and they were taken to a hospital, Kumar said, adding that the restaurant staff fled.

"I showed the packet of the mouth freshener to a doctor, who said it was dry ice. According to the doctor, it is an acid which can lead to death," the complainant said.

What is Dry Ice?

Dry ice is produced through the process of cooling and condensing carbon dioxide (CO2) gas. Its discovery traces back to the early 1900s, with commercial production commencing in the 1920s. Dry ice serves diverse purposes across industries including medical, food and beverage, and research. In the entertainment industry, it is utilized for creating special effects. The recent incident in Gurugram underscores the potential hazards associated with mishandling dry ice. Due to its extremely low temperature, improper handling of dry ice can result in cold burns and frostbite. It is crucial to exercise caution and wear suitable protective gloves when working with dry ice to mitigate such risks. In addition to cold burns and frostbite, mishandling dry ice can pose the risk of asphyxiation, which occurs when oxygen levels are depleted. Storing significant quantities of dry ice in confined or inadequately ventilated spaces can result in the accumulation of CO2 gas, leading to asphyxiation. Early indicators of oxygen deprivation include symptoms such as headaches, confusion, disorientation, and breathing difficulties. Incorrect handling of dry ice can also result in eye irritation. Direct contact with dry ice or exposure to its vapours can cause irritation to the eyes, leading to discomfort and damage if proper precautions are not taken.

Meanwhile, based on the complaint, police said, an FIR was registered under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kherki Daula police station on Sunday.

"We are investigating the matter and action will be taken as per law," said Station House Officer Inspector Manoj Kumar