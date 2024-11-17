Published 23:07 IST, November 17th 2024
Women DTC Employees Protest for Equal Pay and Job Security at Sakhi Depot
The protest follows the inauguration of the 'Sakhi Depot,' which aims to operate 70 buses across 17 routes.
- India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Women DTC employees stage protest demanding equal pay, job security | Image: PTI
