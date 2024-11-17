sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Manipur Unrest | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Women DTC Employees Protest for Equal Pay and Job Security at Sakhi Depot

Published 23:07 IST, November 17th 2024

Women DTC Employees Protest for Equal Pay and Job Security at Sakhi Depot

The protest follows the inauguration of the 'Sakhi Depot,' which aims to operate 70 buses across 17 routes.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Women DTC employees stage protest demanding equal pay, job security
Women DTC employees stage protest demanding equal pay, job security | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:07 IST, November 17th 2024