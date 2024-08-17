sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • DU Allows Guest Faculty Appointments in 12 Delhi Govt-Funded Colleges Amid Staffing Delays

Published 17:17 IST, August 17th 2024

DU Allows Guest Faculty Appointments in 12 Delhi Govt-Funded Colleges Amid Staffing Delays

12 DU colleges funded by the Delhi government, the varsity has allowed the appointment of guest faculty, which is restricted in other colleges of the university

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi University
In view of the "inordinate delay" in appointing teaching staff in the colleges, the DU administration stated that its previous directive will not apply to these colleges | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:17 IST, August 17th 2024