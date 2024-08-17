Published 17:17 IST, August 17th 2024
DU Allows Guest Faculty Appointments in 12 Delhi Govt-Funded Colleges Amid Staffing Delays
12 DU colleges funded by the Delhi government, the varsity has allowed the appointment of guest faculty, which is restricted in other colleges of the university
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
In view of the "inordinate delay" in appointing teaching staff in the colleges, the DU administration stated that its previous directive will not apply to these colleges | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:17 IST, August 17th 2024