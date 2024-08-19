Published 13:50 IST, August 19th 2024
DU Students Celebrate Raksha Bandhan at Jama Masjid, Promote Communal Harmony
Delhi University students marked Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis to passersby, including Muslim men, women, and children, at Jama Masjid.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi University Students Celebrate Raksha Bandhan, Promote Communal Harmony at Jama Masjid | Image: Freepik
