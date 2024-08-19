sb.scorecardresearch
  DU Students Celebrate Raksha Bandhan at Jama Masjid, Promote Communal Harmony

Published 13:50 IST, August 19th 2024

DU Students Celebrate Raksha Bandhan at Jama Masjid, Promote Communal Harmony

Delhi University students marked Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis to passersby, including Muslim men, women, and children, at Jama Masjid.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
rakhi 2024
Delhi University Students Celebrate Raksha Bandhan, Promote Communal Harmony at Jama Masjid
