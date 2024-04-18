Advertisement

Dubai rains: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) experienced unprecedented rainfall for 24 hours from April 16 and 17, 2024, leading to excessive flooding in the region and one death. A work-from-home (WFH) had been announced for offices, and educational institutes operated online. A similar situation was seen in Dubai in February 2024, when rains caused some flooding and WFH was announced. Oman also experienced heavy rain in the period, with 19 deaths reported.

Weather experts said the amount of rainfall Dubai witnessed in 24 hours was what normally a region receives in 1.5 years. What is the real reason for such excessive rains in Dubai? Is it climate change or is it something called ‘Cloud Seeding’?

Advertisement

What is Cloud Seeding? Did it lead to incessant rains in Dubai?

The incessant rains in Dubai for two consecutive days – at least 254 millimetres in Abu Dhabi – was earlier attributed to ‘Cloud Seeding’. However, the UAE authorities have denied it. But what exactly is Cloud Seeding?

Advertisement

Cloud Seeding is a practice followed by the UAE for creating artificial rain in the desert region. It has been described as a process where chemicals are inserted into clouds to cause rain with more intensity in the desert, where rainfall and water are scarce.

However, the recent Dubai rains and flooding - twice in two months - is most likely due to climate change and global warming, experts say.

Advertisement

In 2004, Dubai witnessed its first snowfall in years, also a result of the devastating effects of climate change.