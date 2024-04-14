×

Updated June 10th, 2022 at 13:48 IST

Due to tree transplantation policy Delhi's green cover didn't dip despite devp projects: Kejriwal

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, June 10 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government's tree transplantation policy has helped prevent a dip in the national capital's green cover despite a large number of development projects being undertaken in the city.

He said Delhi's green cover has increased from 19.97 per cent to 23.06 per cent after his Aam Adami Party came to power.

"Delhi's green cover should have decreased to 15-16 per cent considering the development works being undertaken... but the Tree Transplantation Policy brought in October 2020 prevented it," he said after inspecting trees transplanted at a site in Mayur Vihar.

Delhi's green cover (forest and tree cover) was 19.97 in 2011. It increased t0 23.06 in 2021, according to the latest India State of Forest Report.

"Our government is sensitive towards saving the environment and a large number of saplings are planted every year. The tree transplantation policy has helped save a large number of trees. Delhi is the first state to implement such a policy. No other state has attempted to do this," Kejriwal said.

Officials told the chief minister that the survival rate of transplanted trees has increased from 30 per cent to 54 per cent since the implementation of the policy.

Under the policy notified by the government in December 2020, agencies concerned are required to transplant a minimum of 80 per cent of the trees affected by their development works.

The benchmark tree survival rate at the end of one year of tree transplantation is 80 per cent.   The officials also told Kejriwal that 190 of the 220 trees transplanted at the site in Mayur Vihar had survived. PTI GVS NSD NSD

Arvind Kejriwal

