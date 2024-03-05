English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

Dumka Gang-rape: ‘Emotionally Damaged, Physically Stable’, Says Judge After Meeting Spanish Vlogger

The visit came after JHALSA executive chairman Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad took cognisance of the incident.

Reported by: Digital Desk
A police team surveyed the spot on Sunday, where a Spanish national was allegedly gang-raped in Dumka, Jharkhand
A police team surveyed the spot on Sunday, where a Spanish national was allegedly gang-raped in Dumka, Jharkhand | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Dumka Gang-rape: The Spanish national who was allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand’s Dumka on Friday night is “emotionally shattered” but physically in stable condition, said Anil Kumar Mishra, Dumka’s Principal District Judge (PDJ) and Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority. Mishra met the Spanish national on Monday and submitted a report regarding the same to the Jharkhand Legal Services Authority (JHALSA).

The visit came after JHALSA executive chairman Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad took cognisance of the incident.

Advertisement

Writing to JHALSA, PDJ Mishra said, “(We) assured them that the wrongdoers will be apprehended as soon as possible and prosecuted. The victim was emotionally shattered but was in stable physical condition, and medical examination was in process.”

Rs 10 Lakh Compensation for Victim 

According to a JHALSA official, the PDJ and his team ensured that the woman had security, assisted in recording her statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and directed that compensation of Rs 10 lakh be paid to her. The Jharkhand High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident.

Complaint Filed Against 7 Culprits

The incident reportedly took place in the Hansdiha police station area on Friday. The Spanish woman was on a bike tour with her husband and was on her way towards Bhagalpur via Dumka, as per media reports.

In her complaint, the woman said that around midnight, the couple pitched a tent and slept in a deserted place near Hansdiha market. However, later in the night, a few youths from a nearby area barged inside her tent and took turns to rape her, reports cited quoting the complainant.

Advertisement

Commenting on the incident, Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitamber Singh Kherwar said, "As the victims were speaking in Spanish English, which we were not able to understand, we took them to hospital where it was discovered that it was a case of gang-rape of the woman. Based on the appearance they described, we have detained some people. With the help of the FSL team and CID, we will get the rest of the accused too. The victim told 7 men were involved in the crime and we have detained 3 of them."

Advertisement

Three detained individuals were produced before a Judicial Magistrate Court on Sunday.

The Jharkhand High Court on Monday directed the superintendent of police in Dumka to file a status report in the matter by Thursday, when the next hearing in the case is scheduled.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Spanish couple posted a picture of the accused on social media and appealed to the public to help the police in finding them.

India Is a Great Country and Worth Visiting: Spanish Couple Pens Heartwarming Post

In a post in Spanish, the couple said, “(India) is a great country and worth visiting. It has its good things and its bad things… And thanks to the police and everyone.”

They also said in a post they have received “absurd comments” that they brought this situation on themselves by visiting India.

Advertisement

“The point is that a rape or a robbery can happen to you, to your brother, to your mother, to your daughter, to anyone. No one is free from that, in any country in the world. It has happened in Spain, many times. It has happened all over the world… There are violations in all countries in Spain, Brazil, America… So don’t talk nonsense that it’s because we are in India,” they said.

“We ask that justice be done, not only for us but also for all the other women and girls who have gone through this…We are two strong people and this is not going to break us. Not at all…We will not stop living and hiding at home in fear because of these scum,” they added.

Advertisement

The woman and her husband had travelled from Bangladesh to Dumka on two motorcycles with plans to continue to Bihar and then Nepal.

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

12 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

18 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

19 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

19 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

20 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

20 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

21 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

21 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. South Korean market regulators mull spot Bitcoin ETFs approval

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Health, Education in Focus: Key Takeaways of Punjab Budget 2024

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma Share First Photos From Dreamy Wedding

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  4. LTTS partners with Intel to scale Edge AI solutions

    Tech 10 minutes ago

  5. Indian Cities Which Make For Culturally Rich Heritage Walk Spots

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo