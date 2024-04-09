×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 08:34 IST

'What a Brave Lady': Top Dutch politician who opted out of PM race dials Nupur Sharma

Wilders has been a well-known name in India after he extended his support to Nupur Sharma during the ‘Prophet remark’ controversy.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Geert Wilders wants to meet Nupur Sharma
Dutch Politician Geert Wilders (Right) and Suspended BJP Leader Nupur Sharma (Left) | Image:AP/PTI
  3 min read
New Delhi: Far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders spoke to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma, Wilders informed in a post on X. The Dutch politician called Nupur Sharma "a brave lady" whose curtailed personal freedom must be a concern for the entire world.

Geert Wilders spoke to Nupur Sharma on telephone on Monday, April 8. Geert Wilders said that Sharma has been suffering for all the wrong reasons as she did nothing wrong, but just spoke truth. "Had a great telephonic conversation with Nupur Sharma today, she is a symbol of freedom, not only for India but for the whole free world. Her loss of personal freedom and legal troubles in the last two years are most unfair ‘cause she did nothing wrong but speak the truth. What a brave lady!" said the Dutch politician in a post on X. 

Wilders has been a well-known name in India after he extended his support to Nupur Sharma during the ‘Prophet remark’ controversy. Defending Sharma, then-MP Wilders said that she had spoken the truth, adding that the anger shown by Islamic countries was “ridiculous”. 

Who is Geert Wilders? 

Geert Wilders has had a long political career, best-known lawmaker at home and abroad for anti-Islam remarks. Born on September 6, 1963, Wilders is one of the tallest right wing leaders in Europe. He is often referred to as the ‘Dutch Donald Trump’. His famous demands include- ban of Islamic holy textbook Quran, taxation on hijab among others. 

Wilders founded the Party of Freedom, which has gradually progressed. He has been Freedom Party’s leader of house in the House of Representatives since 1998. 

He has been forced to live under heavy police protection for years owing to death threats issued to him for his anti-Islamic remarks. His party recently swept the elections and Wilders was all set to be the next Dutch PM. While opting out of PM's race, Wilders reasoned that while his party garnered the highest number of votes, it is still struggling to formulate a coalition government. 

Nupur Sharma’s ‘Prophet’ controversy 

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was accused of making derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammad and his wife during a live TV debate. Following this, several cases were registered against Sharma prompting BJP to suspend her from the party's primary membership. 

Then, Sharma had to move to the Supreme Court of India seeking protection from arrest. 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 07:03 IST

