Updated March 11th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

Dwarka Expressway Opens Today: Delhi to Gurugram In Just 30 Minutes With India's 1st 8-Lane Highway

The expressway will improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Dwarka Expressway
Dwarka Expressway will provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram Bypass. | Image:X/@narendramodi
  • 2 min read
Gurugram: In a massive infrastructure push taking India ahead in roadways transport, Prime Minister Narendra will inaugurate the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway on Monday, March 11. The expressway will improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48. 

19km-long stretch of Dwarka Expressway in Haryana 

The 19km-long Haryana stretch of the 8 lane Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2 km long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7 km long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. The 10.1-km part in Delhi is currently under construction.
The March 11 event will mark PM Modi's second visit to Haryana within a month. Earlier on February 16, he visited Rewari to lay the foundation stones of AIIMS and the Gurgaon Metro Rail project.

PM Narendra Modi shared the images of the expressway on social media platform X on Monday.

E-way to boost connectivity between Gurgaon and Delhi Airport


It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram Bypass. The Dwarka Expressway will bolster connectivity between Gurgaon and Delhi's IGI Airport as the the travel time on the stretch is expected to be around 30 minutes. The eway will also encompasses underpasses, tunnels, elevated structures and flyovers. 

Dwarka Expressway: Construction in Four Phases

The construction process of the Dwarka Expressway is unfolding in four different phases: 

  • Shiv Murti in Mahipalpur to Bijwasan (5.9km)
  • Bijwasan ROB to Delhi-Haryana border in Gurgaon (4.2km)
  • Delhi-Haryana border to Basai ROB (10.2km) in Haryana
  • Basai to Kherki Daula cloverleaf interchange (8.7km)
     

The Centre has allocated mega fund allocation to bring the groundbreaking eway project to life. The first phase in Delhi cost Rs 2,507 crore, subsequently, the second phase received Rs 2,068 crore, the third phase got Rs 2,228 crore, and the fourth phase received fund allocation of Rs 1,859 crore.
The Dwarka Expressway will have an elevated eight-lane access-controlled expressway, a first of its kind in the country.
 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 11:55 IST

