Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has come up with a plan to ease the heavy traffic from Iffco Chowk to Dwarka expressway, by a stretch of 14km passing through Basai Road by widening it.

The GDMA officials said a traffic study to carry out this plan is already in the process by a consultant, who will be compiling the results and is likely to submit the report soon.

This comes as this road currently sees congestion especially on the stretch between Iffco Chowk and Sukhrali, where the plan to wide and remove encroachment will be carried out by the authority.

Additionally, the road from Sukhrali to Mahavir Chowk will also be expanded, meanwhile, the authority plans to redesign the area in Mahavir Chowk by introducing parking, and pedestrian foot facilities.

Furthermore, the GDMA also plans to expand the Gurudwara Road and the road from Mor Chowk to the temple, between Mahavir Chowk to Bhuteshwar temple.