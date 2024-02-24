Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 08:43 IST

Dwarka Expressway Set to Open Soon, Service Roads Not Ready Yet?

The NHAI has asked the Haryana govt to resolve the issue of pending service roads along the expressway on priority.

Digital Desk
Dwarka Expressway
The 18.7km stretch of the expressway in Gurgaon will be inaugurated in March. | Image:X
Gurugram: The pending work of constructing service roads in new sectors in Gurugram by the GMDA has resulted in locals using the soon-to-be inaugurated Dwarka Expressway which can prove dangerous for them.  Highlighting potential safety hazards that commuters could face on the speedway, the NHAI wrote to Haryana chief secretary asking them to resolve the issue of pending service roads along the expressway on priority.

"... due to delay in construction of sector roads by GMDA, the local traffic is accessing Dwarka Expressway in an unauthorised manner, which is a potential road safety hazard. Despite multiple requests from NHAI to GMDA and district administration, no action has yet been taken to deter unauthorised access and prevent mishaps," the letter said.

The Gurugram portion of the expressway will further enhance commuters' experience by  reducing travel time between new sectors to NH-8 and other parts of the city. The GMDA is expected to build internal roads between sectors 81 and 115 along the expressway. Once complete, the service roads will facilitate access to the 8-lane speedway through seven points.

According to sources, the local residents are accessing the expressway by drains and footpaths which can lead to accidents or crashes. The highway authority also flagged the issue of a delay in drain construction between sector 100 and 113 on the northern peripheral road.

It pointed to other pending work, like taking over utilities and pending slip roads. It raised the issue of pending drain construction work from Delhi-Haryana border to Basai railway overbridge which was to be taken up by the GMDA to avoid inundation of speedway but no work has been carried out.

Proposed in 2020, the project to construct service roads got approval by the administration only in June 2022. The project cost is estimated to be around Rs 93.2 crore. These roads will span over 15km on both sides of the expressway. PM Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 18.7km stretch of the expressway in Gurugram by early March.
 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 08:41 IST

