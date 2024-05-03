Advertisement

E-Challan Rules: Traffic laws must be observed when riding a bike or driving a car. There could be issues if you don't do this. Additionally, there can be a large penalty. You can even request that your fines be forgiven if it has already been issued. And for this purpose, several states, including Delhi, plan to establish Lok Adalats. This will resolve a lot of instances, but more importantly, it will also resolve traffic violations.

Online Registration Process

We would like to inform you that you can receive an E-Challan redressal in Lok Adalat before registering online. However, you will need to schedule an online appointment ahead of time for this. Registration for the Lok Adalat, scheduled for May 11th, will commence on May 7th. Please visit the Delhi Police notice website at https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/notice/lokadalat. But as of right now, this website is closed.

One Appointment One Challan

Once you enter the site, you will need to select the surrounding area before you can view the court. There will be plenty of spaces available. You will need to enter all of the information in here. Once an appointment has been made, only one vehicle's challan will be resolved. You will need to schedule multiple appointments if you wish to settle the claims for numerous vehicles.

Appointment Booking Time, Date

On May 7, at 10:00 a.m., the page will open. But the most crucial item to remember during the appointment is the time. For if you arrive late, you won't be given a slot. due to the rapid filling of the spaces. These timeslots are available for a short while. Bookings must be made exclusively during this period. After the booking is completed, you must appear in court on May 11. The judge will determine the amount you must pay in the court. Moreover, the entire challan is frequently also waived.