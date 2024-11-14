Published 09:56 IST, November 14th 2024
EAM Jaishankar Arrives in UAE to Strengthen Bilateral Ties, Enhance Cooperation
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Thrusday for an official visit.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
External affairs minister S Jaishankar | Image: Facebook
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
09:56 IST, November 14th 2024