The External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had a delegation-level meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Sunday, where they conducted a wide range of discussions about exploring new economic opportunities for cooperation, as well as regional security challenges. They also talked about the repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine war. On Twitter, EAM Jaishankar shared images of him talking to Alexander Schallenberg stating that he had an interesting evening with the Austrian Foreign Minister and that he appreciates Schallenberg's perspectives on India's progress over the last decade.

Earlier, Jaishankar welcomed Austria's Foreign Minister, saying he looks forward to productive conversations. EAM Jaishankar also stated that they discussed current concerns, including the ongoing Ukraine crisis, the Indo-Pacific, and Afghanistan, according to ANI. Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg thanked EAM Jaishankar for the conversation on how to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Discussions covered the entire spectrum of bilateral relations

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the discussions covered the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including political, economic, and commercial relationships, as well as cultural and academic ties. It went on to say that the two sides discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic recovery, including vaccines. Regional and global themes such as neighbourhood policy, terrorism, and India-EU relations, among others, were also discussed. The Ministry further stated that the discussions also included global topics such as United Nations reforms and India's priorities during its term on the United Nations Security Council.

MEA issued a statement saying that India and Austria maintain friendly relations founded on similar ideals such as democracy, freedom, the rule of law, and equality and that their bilateral relations are distinguished by strong institutional, academic, cultural, and people-to-people links.

India and Austria held the sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations on Friday

In the meanwhile, on Friday, India and Austria held the sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations, where they reviewed various elements of bilateral relations such as political, economic, and commercial relationships, as well as cultural and intellectual ties.

The Indian delegation was led by Dammu Ravi, who is the Additional Secretary (Europe and COVID19), while the Austrian delegation was led by Ambassador Gregor Koessler, Director General for Political Affairs at Austria's Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter